Vitalant asking for blood donors due to emergency shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Vitalant are asking for more people to donate blood due to an emergency shortage.

According to the organization, the ongoing seasonal drop in blood donations, exacerbated by the Fourth of July holiday, means the available blood supply has dropped by more than 25% and there is less than a three-day supply for most blood types.

⚠️ BLOOD EMERGENCY ⚠️ The blood supply is down 25%, reducing what’s available for patients in need. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to end the #BloodEmergency and ensure patients have what they need when they need it. #GiveBlood: https://t.co/IykgvG4Eiy pic.twitter.com/xfxxJgIIK4 — Vitalant - Nevada (@VitalantNV) July 17, 2023

"If not enough blood is available at any given moment, delays in patient care can have life-threatening consequences," Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo said. "By making an appointment today and donating tomorrow, next week, even a couple weeks from now, you become a lifeline for patients."

Vitalant officials said all blood types are needed. However, they stress especially Type O since that's the most transfused blood type.

They add there are appointments available and you can learn more here.