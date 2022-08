LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ross Bittner was at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino when he won a mega progressive jackpot playing Three Card Poker on Thursday.

Bittner is from Missoula, Montana and is also a Caesars Rewards Member. The press release says he played the game for one hand before winning $131,280.

Bittner said he plans to use his winnings on his grandchildren.

MORE RECENT JACKPOTS: