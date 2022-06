LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment said that a Rewards member won $258,517 at Harrah's Las Vegas on Sunday.

Charles Liu, who was visiting from Baldwin Park, California was playing Three Card Poker.

Caesars Entertainment A visitor from Baldwin Park, California won over $250k at Harrah's Las Vegas playing Three Card Poker. He played for about won minute before hitting a five-card Royal Flush.

Liu was playing at the table for one minute before hitting a five-card Royal Flush.

