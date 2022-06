LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky visitor from Washington enjoyed the Memorial Day weekend, and is leaving Las Vegas $253,746 richer.

Chad Leyden visited Las Vegas from Washington, IA and came up big at Harrah's in Las Vegas playing Pai Gow.

According to Harrah's, Leyden had five aces in his hand. He plans to spend his winnings with his wife.