Virgin Hotels partners with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is partnering up with an organization to help guests with special needs.

The resort has joined forces with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, a UK-based nonprofit that trains businesses and nonprofits on how to better serve their guests.

According to a press release, by using a sunflower lanyard, pin, wristband or card holders, guests can signal their hidden disabilities to Virgin Hotels team members, who have received specialized training.

The organization's website states some of those disabilities include things like autism, Crohn's disease,dementia, diabetes, dysautonomia, epilepsy, fibromyalgia syndrome, lupus, Parkinson's, and ulcerative colitis.

"We strive to not only deliver guests with the best service possible, but to make our resort as accessible and inclusive as we can," said Cliff Atkinson, President of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. "We are beyond thankful to the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program for equipping our team with the materials, training and support to improve the experience of our guests."

The casino says they are the first location in Nevada to partner with the Sunflower program.

You can learn more about the organization here.