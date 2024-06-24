Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Virgin Hotels partners with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a joint venture with Hilton and Mohegan Sun Casino which marks the first tribal nation to operate a casino in Las Vegas.
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opened on March 25, 2021 and was completely renovated from the previous Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on the corner of Paradise Road and Harmon.
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a joint venture with Hilton and Mohegan Sun Casino which marks the first tribal nation to operate a casino in Las Vegas.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Jun 23, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is partnering up with an organization to help guests with special needs.

The resort has joined forces with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, a UK-based nonprofit that trains businesses and nonprofits on how to better serve their guests.

According to a press release, by using a sunflower lanyard, pin, wristband or card holders, guests can signal their hidden disabilities to Virgin Hotels team members, who have received specialized training.

The organization's website states some of those disabilities include things like autism, Crohn's disease,dementia, diabetes, dysautonomia, epilepsy, fibromyalgia syndrome, lupus, Parkinson's, and ulcerative colitis.

"We strive to not only deliver guests with the best service possible, but to make our resort as accessible and inclusive as we can," said Cliff Atkinson, President of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. "We are beyond thankful to the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program for equipping our team with the materials, training and support to improve the experience of our guests."

The casino says they are the first location in Nevada to partner with the Sunflower program.

You can learn more about the organization here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH