Virgin Hotels Las Vegas welcomes Sir Richard Branson, unveils revamped beach club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is putting the finishing touches on a multi-million dollar overhaul of the property and has now unveiled the Elia beach club with the help of Sir Richard Branson.

The founder of the Virgin Group brand says Las Vegas is back and better than ever.

"Because of COVID, we’ve been locked away while all the hard work has been going on and coming here, going through all the rooms, all the magic little bits you just couldn’t wish for anything better," said Branson while addressing a crowd of people poolside at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Branson, 70, ran around and sprayed champagne on VIPs, including Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak during the special unveiling of the pool area.

"I think the life has been breathed back into it, the team has just created so many magical moments where ever you go to Virgin hotels find magical moments," said Branson after a tour of the property.

The former Hard Rock property hardly resembles its previous life.

The total rehab and rebrand marks a new era for the hotel.

“This hotel will be the first place people will see and hopefully stop and enjoy," said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, hinting at the properties location at the corner of Harmon and Paradise, prime passing point for passengers coming from Las Vegas McCarran International Airport.

"When it was Hard Rock, it had a good history and it’s gonna be a good history now under the Virgin brand," said Gov. Sisolak.

Authorities praised the project which remained under construction during the depths of the pandemic.

“We just got through 16 months of the COVID pandemic, early on I determined construction workers are essential, these projects are essential to the future of our economy and our ability to re-emerge from this virus," added Gov. Sisolak.

June 10 marked the kicked off of what Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is calling "Unstoppable Celebration."

Christina Aguilera performed at "The Theater" at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

Additional parties and celebrations are planned throughout the weekend.