Watch Now
Local News

Actions

'Vile, racist' text messages under investigation by Nevada Attorney General

If you've received any of these messages, here's what you should do.
Cell phone
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps National
Cell phone
Posted

(KTNV) — Racist text messages being sent to Nevada residents have prompted the Attorney General's Office to investigate.

A statement posted to the Attorney General's Office social media on Thursday afternoon described the messages as "vile" and "racist."

The messages are said to reference enslavement and forced labor.

"Due to the morally abhorrent and extremely racist nature of the messages, we will not publicly share the specific messages that have been received," a spokesperson stated.

Officials noted the messages "appear to be robotext messages." While their source is unknown, investigators are said to be working with law enforcement and other agencies to figure out where they're coming from.

Residents who received these messages were urged to file an online complaint with the AG's Office.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH