'Vile, racist' text messages under investigation by Nevada Attorney General

(KTNV) — Racist text messages being sent to Nevada residents have prompted the Attorney General's Office to investigate.

A statement posted to the Attorney General's Office social media on Thursday afternoon described the messages as "vile" and "racist."

The messages are said to reference enslavement and forced labor.

"Due to the morally abhorrent and extremely racist nature of the messages, we will not publicly share the specific messages that have been received," a spokesperson stated.

Due to the morally abhorrent and extremely racist nature of the messages, we will not publicly share the specific messages that have been received. File a complaint with our office if you receive such text messages from an unknown sender. https://t.co/nq1LsB7FLP pic.twitter.com/FuCAP9Y5B5 — NV Attorney General (@NevadaAG) November 7, 2024

Officials noted the messages "appear to be robotext messages." While their source is unknown, investigators are said to be working with law enforcement and other agencies to figure out where they're coming from.

Residents who received these messages were urged to file an online complaint with the AG's Office.

