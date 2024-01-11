Vigil held for Las Vegas mother, 2 sons killed in violent crash over the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday night, family, friends, and classmates gathered for a vigil for two children and their mother who were killed in a violent crash over the weekend.

“I have almost 20 years with my mom. I have 5 and 6 years with the boys,” said Leighonna Post, who will now have to bury her mom and two brothers.

“All I can ask is just make sure their names aren’t forgotten. That's the last thing I want,” Post said.

Rebecca Post, 38, was driving back home on Sunday with her two sons, Leo Post-Quintanilla, 5, and Achilles Quintanilla, 6, when their SUV was hit by a Dodge Ram at the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Grand Cadence Drive in Henderson.

Henderson Police Department investigators say 36-year-old Darryl Smith was at fault. Smith admitted to drinking multiple glasses of wine and cough syrup before getting behind the wheel.

At the scene of the crash, community members have been visiting a makeshift memorial, to mourn.

“It was so loud, like I said, my teeth were chattering. I literally sat here and cried for a whole hour, and I knew that whoever was in that car was dead. I knew it,” said Jacqueline Evans, who witnessed the crash.

Now, Post, who’s experiencing an unimaginable loss, is promising to fight for justice and make a change.

“I'm not the first daughter to lose her mom. I'm not the first sister to lose their siblings to a drunken car accident but I know I'm also not going to be the last so what I can do is just fight for everybody before me and fight for everybody after me and that is exactly what I'm going to do,” Post said.

Darryl Smith, the driver who hit them, is facing DUI and reckless driving charges. Smith is expected to be in court on Thursday morning.