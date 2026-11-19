If you watch Channel 13 over the air with an antenna, you may need to rescan your TV.

Our crew is doing some work behind the scenes to update our transmission equipment and help improve the signal for viewers who watch the Vegas Golden Knights on our sister station, KMCC the Spot 34.

This may temporarily interrupt our signal overnight on Thursday, November 19.

Once that work is done, you may need to rescan your television to keep receiving Channel 13.

Here's how to do it:

Press the menu button on your converter box, digital TV or remote.

Go to setup or settings.

Go to installation, or system, or channels.

Go to scan channels, program channels, auto-scan, auto-program or auto-tuning.

Press select, or enter, or OK to scan.

If you're still having trouble, a double rescan may be needed to clear the memory of your digital TV or converter box. Here's how to do that:



Disconnect the antenna from the digital TV or converter box.

Rescan without the antenna connected. As with any scan, follow the on-screen instructions or owner's manual for your device.

Unplug the converter box or digital TV from the electrical outlet for one minute.

Reconnect the antenna to the converter box or digital TV and plug the unit into the electrical outlet.

Rescan the converter box or digital TV one more time.

WATCH: This video from the Federal Communications Commission explains the process. The Free TV Project shares more information on rescanning your TV here.