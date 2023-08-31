VIDEO: Three cars, equipment stolen from Las Vegas dealership 

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police officers are searching for suspects who allegedly stole multiple cars from a dealership Tuesday morning.

“They went outside, and they were looking around trying the keys for the vehicles, and they ended up taking three,” said Daniela Ivanova, owner of Desert Auto Sales.

Surveillance cameras captured what appeared to be a man and a woman sneaking onto the lot around 4:30 a.m. The video shows the duo spending more than two hours on the property snatching tools, computers, and nearly a dozen keys to the cars parked outside.

“They took an Audi, a BMW, and a Mercedes. We have hours and hours of their faces walking around, and in my eyes, they were not very smart to do that,” Ivanova said.

In total, Ivanova estimates the crooks got away with more than $50,000 worth of merchandise. She had to pay an additional $4,000 to get the locks replaced on the cars with stolen keys.

“That's a lot of money. If I were rich, I’d be fine, but I'm not. That's why I'm here every day working instead of being home with my kids,” Ivanova said. “All I can say is good luck with their future because it’s not bright.”

On Wednesday night, Ivanova told Channel 13 that all three cars were located at an impound lot. However, the suspects have not been caught. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online.