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VIDEO: Rain from Tropical Storm Rachel causes flooding across Las Vegas valley

Rain from Tropical Storm Rachel caused widespread flooding across the Las Vegas valley on Sunday morning.
[RAW VIDEO] Cars left stranded in flood waters near Koval, Winnick in Las Vegas
Tripical Storm Rachel causes flooding in Las Vegas
Flooding from Tropical Storm Rachel
Rain from Tropical Storm rachel causes flooding in Las Vegas
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Rachel drenched the Las Vegas valley on Sunday morning, causing widespread flooding.

More than one inch of rain fell early in the morning on the west side of the valley, which prompted a Flash Flood Warning.

Our cameras captured floodwaters across Las Vegas, leaving cars stranded and forcing road closures.

Do you have videos of flooding in your neighborhood? Send them to us at desk@ktnv.com.

WATCH: Koval Lane and Winnick Avenue closed due to flooding:

[RAW VIDEO] Cars left stranded in flood waters near Koval, Winnick in Las Vegas

WATCH: Flooding behind The LINQ near the Las Vegas Strip

[RAW VIDEO] Flood waters behind The LINQ in Las Vegas

WATCH: Floodwaters move through near Hotel Rio

[RAW VIDEO] Heavy flood waters move through near Hotel Rio

The flooding stretched to near the Nevada-California state line, with all lanes on Primm Boulevard closed at I-15, according to the RTC.

Primm Boulevard flooding

Our Channel 13 meteorologists say Sunday afternoon will be partly cloudy with the potential for additional showers and thundershowers. The evening will see only an outside chance for more rain.

A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory are in effect through 5 a.m. Monday.

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