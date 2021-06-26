Watch
VIDEO: Nevada Highway Patrol troopers stop wrong-way driver

Posted at 8:33 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 23:46:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol shared a video on social media that shows a trooper stopping a wrong-way driver on the highway.

13 Action News has reached out to the agency for more details.

In the dashcam video, you can see a truck's brake lights turn on in front of the NHP patrol car before the patrol car's siren turns on as it approaches a set of headlights in the distance.

The vehicle traveling the wrong way and the patrol car pull over to the highway's shoulder.

The full post reads:

WRONG WAY DRIVER

Thanks to the quick actions taken by this State Trooper, multiple lives were possibly saved! Great Job Troop!!
Watch the video below.

