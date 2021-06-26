VIDEO: Nevada Highway Patrol troopers stop wrong-way driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol shared a video on social media that shows a trooper stopping a wrong-way driver on the highway.
13 Action News has reached out to the agency for more details.
In the dashcam video, you can see a truck's brake lights turn on in front of the NHP patrol car before the patrol car's siren turns on as it approaches a set of headlights in the distance.
The vehicle traveling the wrong way and the patrol car pull over to the highway's shoulder.
The full post reads:
WRONG WAY DRIVER
Thanks to the quick actions taken by this State Trooper, multiple lives were possibly saved! Great Job Troop!!
#WhileYouWereSleeping #WrongWay #DriveSober #GraveYardShift #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm
Watch the video below.