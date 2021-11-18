Watch
Video: Man takes off clothes while near children in SW Las Vegas

A warning for parents in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood after a video has surfaced of a man taking off his clothes while outside near children.
Posted at 8:19 AM, Nov 18, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A warning for parents in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood after a video has surfaced of a man taking off his clothes while outside near children.

Wednesday, a 13 Action News employee captured a video that appeared to show a man taking off his clothes near Buffalo Drive and Robindale Road where children were walking home from school.

The video shows the man running out of the video frame and then returning around the building proceeding to take off all of his clothes.

A police report has been filed when it comes to the incident.

