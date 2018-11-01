Video: Man armed with chainsaws threatening BART passengers

OAKLAND (KTNV) - New video shows a California man making threats on a BART train while holding two chainsaws.

A passenger recorded a video while riding the train in the Bay Area.

She posted the recording on social media asking for help as she didn’t feel safe.

The man was also heard calling this the ‘BART massacre’ during the incident.

Eventually, police were able to arrest him once he got off the train for making criminal threats and other outstanding warrants.



