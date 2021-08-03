VIDEO: Long lines continue at McCarran International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After sending out a warning to Spirit Airlines passengers on Monday, it appears the trouble continues at McCarran International Airport.

Passenger Josh Spencer filmed this video of a very long line of "stranded passengers" shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

After an entire day of having flights delayed and cancelled by @AmericanAir and @SpiritAirlines , there are hundreds of stranded passengers at 2 am in Las Vegas airport with no clear way of getting home. I have never seen such poor management. This performance is disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/6bOnBsTd08 — Josh Spencer (@cosmotexan) August 3, 2021

13 Action News also received video taken around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The video shows dozens of people waiting in the ticket area near Southwest Airlines.

We reached out to Southwest Airlines and this is what they said:

There was an issue involving one of the airport's baggage handling system belts earlier this morning which has been repaired. We appreciate our Customers' patience as our Teams work to get them and their bags to their destinations as quickly as possible.

We also reached out to the spokesperson with McCarran and they told us they were not notified of any significant issues overnight.

Multiple posts can be found on social media by passengers who were stuck at the Las Vegas airport yesterday because of flight cancellations.

A check of McCarran's website found 14 Spirit flights arriving in Las Vegas today appear to have been canceled and 9 departing flights appear to have been canceled.

We reached out to Spirit and received this response:

We're working around the clock to mitigate the travel disruptions caused by overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas of the operation. In responding to these challenges, Spirit has implemented some proactive cancellations again today to reset our operations. Most of our flights currently remain scheduled as planned.

We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly. We're working to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible, to reaccommodate our Guests. We have processed proactive cancellations early to give our Guests as much notice as possible, and we ask that they watch for notifications and check their flight status before heading to the airport. These targeted changes are mainly focused in markets where travelers have multiple options for alternative flights.

As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this has caused.

