Victims of fatal Laughlin Highway crash identified

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities have confirmed the identifies of two of the three people killed in a Saturday crash on Laughlin Highway.

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner identified two victims as 22-year-old Owen Hart of St. George, Utah, and 44 year-old Jeremy Gebo. Both men died of blunt force trauma.

The third victim is still yet to be identified.

The wreck happened around 2:38 p.m. on State Route 163, according to Las Vegas police. State authorities later confirmed that the crash involved a motorcycle and a semi-truck.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new details are made available.

