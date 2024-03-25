Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Victims of fatal Laughlin Highway crash identified

Laughlin crash - 3/23/24
RTC of Southern Nevada
Laughlin crash - 3/23/24
Posted at 10:48 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 13:48:14-04

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities have confirmed the identifies of two of the three people killed in a Saturday crash on Laughlin Highway.

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner identified two victims as 22-year-old Owen Hart of St. George, Utah, and 44 year-old Jeremy Gebo. Both men died of blunt force trauma.

The third victim is still yet to be identified.

Three people killed in crash Laughlin Highway, east of U.S. 95

The wreck happened around 2:38 p.m. on State Route 163, according to Las Vegas police. State authorities later confirmed that the crash involved a motorcycle and a semi-truck.

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month

This is a developing story and we will update it as new details are made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH