LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The victim of a brutal beating and home invasion is warning others to avoid making the mistake he did before he was attacked.

Bob Bachant, 72, of Las Vegas, was asleep in his home near Flamingo and Decatur last week when he woke up to intruders in his home.

"All I know is I was pulled out of bed, drug downstairs, and told to open the safe," Bachant said.

He said he wouldn't open the safe, claiming he didn't know the passcode. That's when he said the intruders became more aggressive.

Both Bachant and his wife were attacked. To get the criminals to leave, Bachant said he told them to take his Tesla.

"The car has got to be worth more to them than we were," Bachant said.

As he was starting the car for the criminal, Bachant said the criminal hit the gas while Bachant was standing near the car's open door.

Bachant was dragged along with the car and suffered broken ribs.

If Bachant could go back, he would have set his home alarm system. He said he is used to only setting it when he leaves the home, not when he's asleep at night. He's warning others to learn from what he considers a mistake.

"If you got an alarm system turn the damn thing on, especially at night," he said.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the home invasion.