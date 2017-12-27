Elderly couple's Tesla stolen during Las Vegas home invasion

Overnight, three men broke into the home of an elderly couple near Twain Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. The couple, said to be in their 60s or 70s, say the men entered the home armed with knives and attacked them.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lieutenant David Gordon spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Police were called about 1:15 a.m. to a home on the 5300 block of Holbrook Drive, near Flamingo and Lindell roads, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon. Three men armed with knives broke into the home and attacked the homeowner, who is in his 70s, and his wife, who is in her 60s, Gordon said. Another man in his 90s was inside the home during the robbery, Gordon said, but was not harmed.

We've come to find out that the thieves took personal items from inside of the home before turning their sights on the couple's Tesla vehicle.

The elderly victim tried to thwart the car theft but ended up being dragged behind the vehicle.

Both of the elderly victims were to the hospital and are expected to survive. As for the suspect, officers are still investigating their whereabouts.