Vice President Kamala Harris to speak with Nevada lawmakers about reproductive rights

Kamala Harris
Patrick Semansky/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 9:30 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 12:30:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to the Las Vegas valley to deliver remarks at a United Steelworkers convention and discuss protecting reproductive rights with Nevada lawmakers.

Harris will speak at the 2022 Congressional Convention of United Steelworkers being held this week at the MGM Grand.

The vice president will also meet with Nevada state lawmakers Wednesday to discuss reproductive rights.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade in June that established abortion as a legal right.

Nevada codified abortion rights in 1990.

FULL COVERAGE: Supreme Court rules on Abortion, overturns Roe v. Wade

