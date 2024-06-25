Vice President Kamala Harris plans post-presidential debate campaign stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Las Vegas this week for the fifth time this year, the Biden-Harris campaign announced on Tuesday.

The vice president is scheduled to travel to Southern Nevada on Friday, June 28 for a post-presidential debate campaign event to "highlight the stakes of the election for Latino voters," a media advisory stated.

She is expected to be joined on the campaign trail by her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Additional details about when and where in the Las Vegas valley Harris' event will be held were not immediately released by campaign officials.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to take part in a presidential debate hosted by CNN on Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m. PST.