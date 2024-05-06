VGK fans disappointed after Game 7 loss to Dallas Stars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights season may now be over after losing to the Dallas Stars in game 7 of the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, but hundreds of devoted fans packed the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin to watch the game.

They cheered on their Guys in Gold through the final whistle.

“My disappointment is in the moment, not in the players, not in the team. You know, you can’t win them all and that’s part of life," said Matt Schafer who has followed the VGK since they started in 2017.

It's a tough lesson to learn for the VGK faithful, especially through this nail-biting first round playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

The Golden Knights losing in game 7 after starting the series up 2-0 sent many fans on what they say was an emotional roller coaster through it all.

“What has it been like just being a VGK fan through this up and down series? Honestly, very emotional. Our energy, our stress levels," said Jode Ciarrocchi, who loves attending watch parties.

Despite fans being stressed and nervous for Sunday's game 7, they brought the energy.

Many fans were decked out head-to-toe in VGK gear, saying they were just pumped up to watch their Guys in Gold with hundreds of other fans.

“We love it in the arena like we always do in the Fortress, but this is even better," said David Regalado, who has attended several VGK watch parties and home games at the Fortress.

“I just love having a good time, the energy in the arena, the energy out here will be amazing, and it’s just fun," said Albert Ronquillo, who has a VGK wardrobe he has collected through the years.

These fans say, win or lose, they will always stick with the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I’ve been here every season, and we haven’t won them all, so I’ll be back again. I know that’s how probably most of the people who are real Vegas Golden Knights fans are feeling right now," Schafer said.

Many fans tell Channel 13 that even with Sunday's loss, they're turning their focus to next year, saying they're confident the Golden Knights will make another push for a Stanley Cup in 2025.