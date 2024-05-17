Veterans invited to pursue new careers at National Technical Institute in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In celebration of Armed Forces Day, the National Technical Institute in Henderson is hosting an open house on Saturday geared toward local veterans.

The event is open to anyone interested in pursuing an HVAC trade, with a special invitation extended to veterans to learn about the school's fast-track training programs, which the Veterans Administration approves for Post-9/11 GI Bill and Vocational Rehab benefits.

The open house will feature barbecue, burgers, and brats for attendees. Participants can also enter a raffle, with multiple winners receiving a tool belt or tool bag with a $50 gift card.

“At NTI, we teach HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. These trades are in high demand, with more jobs available than people to fill them. We want people to step into these roles,” said Kodi Wilson, NTI campus director.

The open house will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NTI campus, 1870 Whitney Mesa Dr, Henderson, NV 89014.

Interested people can visit NTI’s website or contact the admissions office for more information.