More of Gen Z is skipping college and tackling trades to collect a big paycheck

HENDERSON (KTNV) — College is getting expensive these days. The average student pays more than $36,000 each year — and a recent report says many young adults don't want the burden of student loan debt.

That's why many are opting for more cost-effective trade schools, like the National Technical Institute in Henderson. I visited the school, where students say they're paving an affordable road to success.

"The last couple of years, I've definitely seen an increase in a younger group of individuals," says Kodi Wilson.

Wilson is campus director at the National Technical Institute, which offers courses in HVAC, electrical and plumbing. He says for decades, many young adults opted out of learning a trade, deciding instead to pursue a college degree.

"Generally speaking, in the trades, in a lot of blue collar jobs, there's been a vacancy that was created as a lot of individuals chose to go to college and university looking for white collar or tech jobs," Wilson told me.

Enrollment is now up year-over-year at the National Technical Institute, especially among Generation Z, Wilson says. It's a trend that extends to many trade schools across the country. In fact, The Wall Street Journal is calling Gen Z the "Toolbelt Generation," as many young adults skip college because of the high cost and no real guarantee of a lucrative career.

"If you're looking at the trades, that's where the opportunity is," says Wilson.

During my visit to NTI, I met just a couple of Gen Z students who decided to learn a trade, like 20-year-old Zach Weir, who chose to learn A/C and heating because he says "college was a little bit too expensive."

"I love it. I see something new every day. It's well worth the investment coming to the school and graduating here," says Weir.

He's been working in the HVAC industry for about three months now and says finding a job was easy and fast.

"I could have started applying before I even graduated," Weir said. "...as soon as I graduated, I started getting offers all over in Vegas."

He says the best part is his paycheck.

"Starting level and making great money. For sure, within a few years, I'm going to be making even better money," says Weir.

Stone Carney also attended NTI. The 26-year-old says he found a job before even graduating trade school.

"Two courses in, and I had one right off the bat. So I was working and going to school at the same time," Carney said.

Then, just two years after working in the plumbing industry, he was offered a position at NTI.

"To turn around and be able to teach and still make good money still being in the service industry. It was kind of a no brainer," says Carney.

In the end, each person I spoke with says trade school was the best option for them.

"I think what you get out of the school and what you're able to apply in the field is 100 percent worth the cost," Carney said.

"It was well worth it. There was no better investment I've taken in my life," Weir said.

With businesses across Southern Nevada looking to hire, Wilson says trade school students are sure to get their money's worth.

"We're getting a call from a lot of them, asking if they can post jobs for our graduates, if they can come in and talk to students," Wilson said.

"Plumbing, electrical, HVAC, framing, concrete, it doesn't matter what trade it is. If we are growing as the human race, more tradespeople are needed."

NTI says its programs allow students to graduate in four months or less. The cost varies among the different programs but is less than $10,000.