Veterans Day Parade returns Friday to downtown Las Vegas

The annual Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade returns on Friday to thank all of those who have served in the military. This year's parade is expected to be bigger and better than in past years. More than 5,000 people are expected to participate in the event, including marching bands, dance teams, youth groups, and businesses. Alyssa Bethencourt reports.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Nov 11, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade returns on Friday to thank all of those who have served in the military.

This year's parade is expected to be bigger and better than in past years. More than 5,000 people are expected to participate in the event, including marching bands, dance teams, youth groups, and businesses.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with a flyover honoring veterans.

The parade route will start at the intersection of 4th Street and Gass Avenue. 4th Street will be closed from Stewart Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard south of Charleston Boulevard, along with the streets in between.

Following the parade, an event is being held at the Nevada Veterans Memorial located at the Grant Sawyer State Building near Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

