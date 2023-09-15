Venetian Resort experiences outage, 'not cyber-related incident'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials at The Venetian said an electrical outage on Friday afternoon was 'not a cyber-related incident.'

On Friday afternoon around 2:45 p.m., guests began posting on social media saying slot machines were down or were 'acting strangely'. The outage lasted until about 4:25 p.m.

A Channel 13 viewer shared this video showing some machines glitching.

Channel 13 viewer shares video of Venetian outage that affected slot machines

According to casino officials, there was a brief outage. However, it was not cyber-related.

They added that slot machines have been restored and they are working with guests who were impacted.