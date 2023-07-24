VegeNation in downtown Las Vegas closes after eight years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After eight years, the VegeNation restaurant in downtown Las Vegas has officially closed its doors.

The plant-based restaurant opened in 2015 and its last service was on Sunday.

"It has been an incredible experience to be a leader in the local plant-based food movement," chef Donald Lemperle wrote in a letter posted on social media. "We could not have done it without our dedicated team and community partners, to artists, musicians, activists, guest chefs, and creatives who made this restaurant so unique."

The restaurant also expanded to Henderson in 2017. However, that location closed in November 2021.