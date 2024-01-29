Vegas youth learn human trafficking awareness at community-building flag football event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a community initiative during Human Trafficking Awareness Month, TAGG, a local nonprofit, orchestrated its first-ever flag football event at Ed Fountain Park on Sunday, uniting girls and guys of varying age groups.

The event showcased female athletes, ages 8-18, actively participating in drills and a flag football scrimmage.

Talamoni Toatasimana, the National Director of W7FL, conveyed the organization's broader mission:

"That's what we do over here. We want to show these girls about work ethic being consistent. I mean, not just in Flag Football but just in life in general."

Going beyond sports, the event held deeper significance with the collaboration of the New Hope Foundation, aiming to raise awareness about human trafficking. Project Director Briana Chavez addressed the athletes, stating, "We are trying to really inform the community because the majority of the youth that are recovered in Las Vegas are from Las Vegas. People tend to think that, like, oh, these are people coming from other places, other countries."

Chavez's engagement extended beyond awareness, providing athletes with tools to combat human trafficking. She emphasized, "The more that we are informed, the more that we have a presence here. They also know that there are people who care and people who support them and talk to. That's one of the big takeaways I think is putting a face to the organization."

Reflecting on the session, athletes expressed gratitude, with Kiki Nixon stating, "Some of the stuff that she was saying, I had no idea about. Especially when there are little kids out here, it's good for them to know that stuff…especially nowadays with technology, it's so easy to human traffic."

Kiki Nixon, an athlete, conveyed her appreciation, saying, "Everybody at least knows somebody or heard of somebody being taken like that, so yeah, it's a very good opportunity."

After receiving a serious message about human trafficking, athletes enjoyed a day of fun on the field, emphasizing the importance of community unity in learning and growth.