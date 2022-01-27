Vegas woman offered lower rent after 13 Action News exposes rental nightmare

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local woman says she was being priced right out of her apartment. Her rent was going up nearly 600 dollars a month. But that changed after 13 Action News got involved, saving her from a rental nightmare!

"I'm down to $1,380 from $1,745," says renter, Cathy Sostaric. "Wow! That's a big deal," says 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean. "It is a big deal," says Cathy.

SAVING HUNDREDS

Cathy is thrilled. The Las Vegas renter just signed a new one year lease. The new agreement saves her $365 per month.

"The anxiety just melted away because I was really feeling it. It was really getting, it was getting a little tense looking for a place," says Cathy.

It was just a couple weeks ago, Cathy contacted 13 Action News, after the rent for her one bedroom apartment near Russell Road and 95, was being raised an extra $590 per month.

"I totally understand things are going to go up and rent does go up... But that's just too much of an increase, too fast," says Cathy.

But a few days after our story aired, the apartment manager called.

"She says we're going to lower it to $1380. We want to make it affordable. I'm like okay! Thank you so much," says Cathy.

Cathy says she couldn't believe it.

"Oh my God! Jaw dropped. I was like shocked," says Cathy.

THE GOING RATE

Even though the new lease raises her rent by $225 per month, Cathy says she didn't hesitate on signing the new offer.

"That's kind of the going rate. That's what I've been finding out there. $1,380, $1,400 for a one bedroom in a decent complex," says Cathy.

Unfortunately, a lot of valley renters are getting sticker shock after seeing a spike in their rent.

"There are currently no rent control laws in Nevada," says Attorney Taylor Altman with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

She says landlords are allowed to increase rent to match the going rate in the market. But it's recommended you try discussing a lower rate.

"They can certainly try to negotiate and say, I've been here x number of years. I've been a good tenant. I've conformed to all the provisions in my rental contract. I've paid rent on time. I'm a great tenant," says Altman.

CONSIDER BUYING

If a landlord isn't willing to work with you and you can't afford the going rate, consider buying. Programs like, Make Homes Possible, provide help with the home buying process and even down payment assistance.

Cathy says she's making plans to buy.

"I'm going to go out and I'm going to give myself a year to get it together. I'm going to get my own place, so nobody can do this to me anymore," says Cathy.

Cathy is just relieved to know she's got some time to find the right place, after getting help from Channel 13.

"I'm so happy for you," says Tricia. "I'm happy too. Thank you so much. Thank you so much," says Cathy.