Vegas Vic slapped with municipal code violation for not being 'fully illuminated'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Vic sign in Downtown Las Vegas was slapped with a municipal code violation on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the City of Las Vegas claimed to have received "multiple complaints" about the Vegas Vic sign on Fremont Street not being "fully illuminated."

The city's Code Enforcement team found the sign in violation of a code that requires signs in the Downtown Casino Overlay District to be illuminated "at least one hour before dusk until one hour after dawn."

City officials say the owner of the Vegas Vic sign, which was initially erected on the exterior of the Pioneer Club in 1951, was issued a correction notice to the owner on April 24.