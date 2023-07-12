Watch Now
Fremont Street 'Vegas Vic' fully illuminated after 'multiple complaints', violation

Vegas Vic fully illuminated
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 18:01:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Vic is now fully lit on Fremont Street!

Late April, the City of Las Vegas said they received "multiple complaints" about the iconic sign not being "fully illuminated." The cowboy also faced a municipal code violation.

"This sign is located in the Downtown Casino Overlay District and must be fully illuminated from at least one hour before dusk until one hour after dawn," the city's code enforcement said.

PREVIOUS: Vegas Vic slapped with municipal code violation for not being 'fully illuminated'

Now, Vegas Vic is "shining brighter than ever!" The city said they worked with their code enforcement team and with the business owner to bring the sign to city standards.

The city said Vic was out of commission as the brown bulbs were replaced alongside other maintenance matters.

