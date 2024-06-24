Katt Williams, Steve Treviño, George Lopez, Ron White performing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The comedians are coming!

Katt Williams, George Lopez, Ron White, and Steve Treviño have all recently announced stops in Las Vegas. Here's what we know.

MGM Grand, Katt Williams

Katt Williams is hitting the road for his "Heaven On Earth Tour".

The tour kicks off in January 2025, including a stop in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $69.

Due to adult content, show organizers said fans must be at least 18 years old to attend the show.

George Lopez, Palms Casino Resort

George Lopez is bringing two nights of stand-up comedy to the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort.

That's set for Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $45.

Ron White, The Cosmopolitan

Comedian Ron White has announced a second show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan.

He is performing on July 20 and has added a second show on Oct. 4.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now and start at $63.

Steve Treviño, MGM Grand

Steve Treviño is ready to take over the David Copperfield Theater at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

He is scheduled to perform on December 13 and 14.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $40.