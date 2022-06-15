Dads offered free admission at Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Father’s Day, Dads can enjoy free admission all day at Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon.

Those interested can purchase a day ticket in person at the Cowabunga Bay or Cowabunga Canyon ticket window on June 19 and dad gets in free.

Hours for both waterparks are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both waterparks are offering 40% off savings through June 20 in the form of $29.99 tickets according to a press release.

Cowabunga Bay is located at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson and features twisting raft rides, winding tube slides, free-fall body slides, massive wave pools, winding lazy rivers, and more.

Cowabunga Canyon is located at 7055 S. Fort Apache Rd.