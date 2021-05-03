Vegas police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash on Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that involved a pedestrian overnight Monday.

Officers report the collision happened just after 1 a .m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue, west of Eastern Avenue.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas police looking for hit-and-run drivers

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital but eventually passed away, according to police, with the driver failing to stop at the scene.

Authorities say the vehicle is possibly a white Mercedes-Benz with front end and windshield damage.

Police had a portion of westbound Flamingo Road closed for the on-scene investigation.