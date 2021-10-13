Watch
Vegas PD: Skeletal remains identified as missing girl Jawaher Hejji

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police updated a missing person case from December of 2020.

Wednesday, the Las Vegas Police Metropolitan Police Department reported that skeletal remains were located near Black Mountain on Sept. 6 that have been identified as missing 26-year-old Jawaher Hejji.

Previously, the LVMPD had requested the public's assistance in helping to locate Hejji after she wasn't heard from since Dec. 22, 2020.

Police said Hejji was last seen walking alone on the Amargosa Trail near the base of Black Mountain on Dec. 23, 2020.

The Clark County coroner's office will release Hejji's cause of death when available, according to the LVMPD.

