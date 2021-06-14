Vegas PD: Pedestrian taken to hospital after struck by vehicle on Nellis Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was hit and injured by a car in east Las Vegas early Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Nellis Boulevard near Vegas Valley Drive when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle when crossing the street.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver remained at the scene with impairment not suspected, according to authorities.

Nellis Boulevard southbound was closed at the scene of the crash while police remained at the scene for their investigation.