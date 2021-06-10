Traffic-related fatalities on the rise in Clark County, drivers and pedestrians asked to plan trips

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the last 6 weeks, 30 road users have died from crashes in our area, more than double the number of fatal crashes in 2020.

That’s why the Vulnerable Road User Project, among other local entities like UMC Trauma and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), are asking both drivers and pedestrians to plan their trips to maximize safe travel, expect the unexpected, pay attention to the road, and do everything they can to avoid more fatalities.

The Department of Public Safety says crashes were up 93% ad fatal crashes were up 113% when compared to the same time last year.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 79 total crashes in Clark County with 86 fatalities. That is a yearly increase of 31%.

So far this year in Clark County, 26 pedestrians have died followed by 17 motorcyclists and 3 bicyclists.

The month with the lowest traffic fatalities so far for 2021 was February with 22.

From June 7 through June 21, law enforcement across the state are joining forces to enforce pedestrian laws. That means both pedestrians and drivers will be ticketed for breaking Nevada's pedestrian laws.

