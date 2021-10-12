Vegas PD: Pedestrian killed in crash at Tropicana, Paradise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal collision early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road at about 4 a.m. with reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street with that person killed at the scene.

Westbound Tropicana Avenue was closed at Paradise Road for the on-scene investigation.

No further immediate details were released.