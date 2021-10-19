Watch
Vegas PD: Pedestrian hit, killed on West Sahara Avenue

Posted at 6:13 AM, Oct 19, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead early Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports the crash happened near Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

A car was traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue when it hit a person crossing the intersection. That driver then sped away after the collision, according to police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and police closed Sahara Avenue between Torrey Pines Drive and Jones Boulevard for their on-scene investigation.

