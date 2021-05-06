Watch
Vegas PD: Missing child last seen on Paradise Road, near Sands Avenue

Posted at 9:25 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 12:27:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports it is investigating a report of a missing child.

Authorities say they received a call about a child who had gone missing on Wednesday at about 3 p.m. in the 3600 block of Paradise Road.

Officers and detectives have been following leads to help locate the child and say they are aware of a few tips regarding a possible body being found in a dumpster.

However, the LVMPD says officers have been searching nearby dumpsters as a precaution without anything currently being found.

No further immediate information has been shared by authorities.

