Vegas man gets prison time for child pornography, attempted to meet teen for sex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to having child pornography.

According to court records, 34-year-old Joshua Kenneth Eshe visited a website known for prostitution ads on March 14, 2022. Investigators said Eshe contacted what he believed was a 15-year-old and agreed to pay them $100 to have sex with him.

Whenever Eshe arrived to meet the teen at a hotel, he was arrested by law enforcement. According to the Justice Department, whenever officers looked at Eshe's cell phone, they found he had received 126 images and four videos of child pornography.

Justice Department officials said Eshe pleaded guilty in June 2023 to one count of receiving child pornography.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro sentenced Eshe to spend 97 months in prison followed by lifetime supervised release. He is also required to register as a sex offender.