Vegas Kickoff Classic sets attendance record at Allegiant Stadium, beating out Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans packed Allegiant Stadium Sunday night for the Vegas Kickoff Classic, watching the USC Trojans narrowly triumph over the LSU Tigers 27-20.

The energy was electric, and the attendance actually set a stadium record, with a reported 63,969 tickets holders inside Allegiant.

What a game AND in front of 63,969 fans which is a new attendance record for @AllegiantStadm - Happy you’re back CFB season!🤩 @KTNV pic.twitter.com/TTOvtT5iJM — Alex Eschelman (@alexeschelman) September 2, 2024

This event beat out Super Bowl LVIII, which previously held the record at 61,629.

Allegiant Stadium is able to seat up to 65,000 for sporting events, with the opportunity to expand to 71,835 during certain events.

Take an inside look at Allegiant Stadium before Super Bowl hits Las Vegas

Since opening in 2020, only three sporting events at Allegiant Stadium have topped the 60,000 mark, with the third-most attended event now being the Raiders game against the Green Bay Packers last October. The Las Vegas Stadium Authority reported the attendance for that game as 60,133.

Here are the top-10 attended sporting events at Allegiant Staidum so far: