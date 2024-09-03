Watch Now
Vegas Kickoff Classic sets attendance record at Allegiant Stadium, beating out Super Bowl LVIII

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans packed Allegiant Stadium Sunday night for the Vegas Kickoff Classic, watching the USC Trojans narrowly triumph over the LSU Tigers 27-20.

The energy was electric, and the attendance actually set a stadium record, with a reported 63,969 tickets holders inside Allegiant.

This event beat out Super Bowl LVIII, which previously held the record at 61,629.

Allegiant Stadium is able to seat up to 65,000 for sporting events, with the opportunity to expand to 71,835 during certain events.

Since opening in 2020, only three sporting events at Allegiant Stadium have topped the 60,000 mark, with the third-most attended event now being the Raiders game against the Green Bay Packers last October. The Las Vegas Stadium Authority reported the attendance for that game as 60,133.

Here are the top-10 attended sporting events at Allegiant Staidum so far:

Vegas Kickoff Classic: USC vs LSUSept. 1, 202463,969
Super Bowl LVIIIFeb. 11, 202461,629
Raiders vs Green Bay PackersOct. 9, 202360,133
Raiders vs Minnesota VikingsDec. 10, 202359,609
Raiders vs Pittsburgh SteelersSept. 24, 202358,964
Raiders vs LA ChargersJan. 9, 202258,871
Raiders vs SF 49ersJan 1, 202358,825
Raiders vs Denver BroncosOct. 2, 202258,759
Raiders vs KC ChiefsNov. 14, 202158,109
Raiders vs KC ChiefsNov. 26, 202358,070

