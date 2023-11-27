Vegas families kicking off holiday season with 20th Annual Thanksgiving Classic Soccer Tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the weekend, soccer enthusiasts and families gathered for the 20th Annual Thanksgiving Classic Soccer Tournament, a highly anticipated event hosted by Nevada Youth Soccer.

With a turnout of 150-200 teams every year, this post-Thanksgiving tradition has become a noteworthy event, drawing not only local Las Vegas teams but also participants from across the region.

"I've been playing this tournament for the past 3 years. This is my third," shared one dedicated player, expressing the commitment and excitement that participants bring to the field.

Melanie Stafford, executive director for Nevada Youth Soccer, says the tournament consistently attracts a significant number of teams, with robust participation from Las Vegas teams.

Even after indulging in a Thanksgiving feast, players entered the tournament focused and ready to compete. The festive spirit continued on the field as athletes showcased their skills and passion for the sport.

For many, the Thanksgiving Classic is more than just a series of soccer matches. A sense of community and family bonding prevails, creating connections that extend beyond the field. Participants see the tournament as an opportunity for families to spend quality time together, building a stronger sense of camaraderie within the soccer community.

Maricella Gutierrez, visiting from Los Angeles, shared her experience, noting that her two boys have been participating in the Thanksgiving Classic for over seven years. She emphasized that the tournament goes beyond mere competition, serving as a platform for families to bond and create lasting memories.

"More than anything, it's quality time with your kids because before you know it, they are gone. I think we are also teaching them the type of people that they should be when they become adults," reflected Gutierrez.