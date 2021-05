LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Star Wars fans in love can exchange the "woo-keys" to their hearts at the Little Vegas Chapel Tuesday.

People who are no longer solo can purchase the "Yoda One For Me" wedding package.

Couples have the a choice of Star Wars-themed music for the entrance and officiants can perform "till Death Star do us part" and many other options.

The newlyweds will receive a complimentary photo of themselves edited on a Star Wars backdrop.