Vegas Chamber relocating, will be anchor tenant at new Civic Plaza

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Chamber will soon be moving to a new location.

Earlier this month, the organization announced its headquarters will be moving to the new City of Las Vegas Civic Plaza in September 2025.

The lease was approved during a city council meeting. The lease has an initial term of seven years. However, that lease can be extended to 20 years.

"As an anchor tenant in the new Civic Plaza, the Vegas Chamber brings the business community in closer proximity to local government and the resources and relationships it offers to benefit employers and entrepreneurs," said Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber.

According to Betsy Fretwell, Chairwoman of the Vegas Chamber's Board of Trustees, the move has been "a long time coming."

"We've been working on this for years. As some of you may remember, we worked really hard to get the Vegas Chamber downtown, back downtown," Fretwell said. "I think it creates an opportunity for enhanced partnerships moving forward. It's centrally located. You're going to see lots and lots of businesses and business partners making their way across the street from this incredible building (Las Vegas City Hall) and that's what should be happening here."

The Vegas Chamber was founded in 1911 and has over 4,000 members worldwide.

Civic Plaza will consist of two buildings and a plaza that can host events. It will also include over 350,000 square feet for a rooftop patio, retail space, and restaurants.

This is a $165 million capital project, according to Joey Paskey, the Public Works Director.

City officials are expecting to finish construction on the large building, which is pictured on the right-hand side of the photo below, by Dec. 1, 2024 and the four-story building, pictured on the left, is expected to be completed by April 2025.