Vegas brewery owners name beer after daughter who died of cerebral palsy; proceeds to help children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The owners of a Las Vegas brewery hope their late child's medical diagnosis will help others.

The menu at Nevada Brew Works may seem pretty standard, but if you look a little closer, you’ll see a few with some unique names and special meanings.

The number 9 Ariana Rye is named after Jason and Lauren Taylor's first daughter.

WATCH their incredible story:

“Ariana Rye was born too early from a placental abruption," Lauren told me. "She was actually born at Summerlin Hospital."

She spent 117 days in the NICU and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

“It was incredibly frustrating and scary to realize not only did Ariana have all these special needs but insurance would not provide the equipment that she needed to live a good quality of life,” Lauren Taylor told me.

So, when the couple opened Nevada Brew Works back in 2020, they crafted the concept to start the Ariana Rye Foundation and help other families in similar scenarios.

Every time a customer buys the Ariana Rye or their rotating beer, the money goes towards their nonprofit and helps other kids too.

“It’s been very difficult to figure out how I can get this equipment, who can buy it for me, can I afford it?” Lauren asked. “I love being able to show people what we have, what they can get, and how we can even get it for them.”

Online, Lauren has created a community sharing special moments with her followers and showing them that a diagnosis is only that.

“It is possible for a disabled child to live a great quality of life. Your life isn’t over because that child has a disability — they can do so many things.”

For years, that’s exactly what they did for their daughter.

But on April 28 — their lives changed forever.

Ariana — just 7 years old — passed away while on vacation in Florida with her family.

“Words can’t describe how much it hurts to lose a child," Lauren said.

Ariana's parents have pledged to keep advocating for children with disabilities and their families as a way to keep Ariana’s legacy alive.

“Ariana’s touched so many and has helped so many, cheers to you, Ariana," Lauren said. "May your legacy live on in our hearts, through your beer, and in our foundation.”

