Vegas-born business recreates nostalgic moments with signature scents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some scents bring up nostalgic moments, from your childhood home to a vacation spot. One local business is recreating those moments in candles, diffusers, and more.

“You know it is a process,” said Cristina Reding.

From the ground up, she explained, “I destroyed a lot of pots and pans because you have to try to see how hot things need to be. Do I put it back in the oven?”

This Independent Retailer Month, we are highlighting Cristina Reding and her candlemaking journey. It started with a lot of trial and error.

Can you walk into Caesars and just by the scent, know where you are? Christina and her Vegas-born business hope so.

She fills the air in these huge casinos with oranges and lemons.

“It was an experience. And now, we are here, scenting Las Vegas,” she said.

“In a casino, you want people to be energized, raise cognition, and feel optimistic. So we will start throwing in some mint varieties,” added Jim Reding.

Cristina and her husband Jim Reding are in this together. She runs the business, and he helps create the scents.

“Sometimes the goal will be to make people feel their appetite. In those cases, we will use some edibles; sometimes we will slip in some warm baked bread in the base,” Jim explained.

Each combination has a different goal in mind. They've made over 100. Just like music takes you to a certain place and time, they hope each of their creations do the same—not with our ears, but with our noses.

