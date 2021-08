HENDERSON (KTNV) — A lucky gambler is more than $100,000 richer thanks to a recent visit to Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino.

The slot player cashed in on a $116,317 SuperLock jackpot on Aug. 27.

PREVIOUS: $1M progressive poker jackpot hits at Golden Nugget Las Vegas

Casino representatives say the guest hit the progressive jackpot in the afternoon with a $6 wager.