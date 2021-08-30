$1M progressive poker jackpot hits at Golden Nugget Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky gambler became the latest millionaire while playing cards in Las Vegas.

Saturday, a local man was dealt a royal flush while playing the Crazy 4 poker game after 9 p.m. at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas.

RECENT: Gambler hits $292K Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Las Vegas casino

Representatives say the Crazy 4 Poker progressive jackpot hit at $1.1 million with the winning hand.

The progressive jackpot is partially seeded by the casino and the rest has accrued by player wagers, according to the casino.