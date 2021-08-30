$1M progressive poker jackpot hits at Golden Nugget Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky gambler became the latest millionaire while playing cards in Las Vegas.
Saturday, a local man was dealt a royal flush while playing the Crazy 4 poker game after 9 p.m. at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas.
RECENT: Gambler hits $292K Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Representatives say the Crazy 4 Poker progressive jackpot hit at $1.1 million with the winning hand.
The progressive jackpot is partially seeded by the casino and the rest has accrued by player wagers, according to the casino.
We have some very BIG news to share.
After several years, our Crazy 4 Poker Progressive hit. The lucky winner was dealt a Royal Flush and is now $1.1 MILLION the better for it!
Congratulations, Sir. We LOVE when this happens 💵 💰 💵 pic.twitter.com/NBgVW0ReO9
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) August 29, 2021