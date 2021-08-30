Watch
$1M progressive poker jackpot hits at Golden Nugget Las Vegas

Golden Nugget Las Vegas
Guest hits Crazy 4 Poker Progressive jackpot at Golden Nugget Las Vegas on Aug. 28, 2021.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 20:43:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky gambler became the latest millionaire while playing cards in Las Vegas.

Saturday, a local man was dealt a royal flush while playing the Crazy 4 poker game after 9 p.m. at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas.

Representatives say the Crazy 4 Poker progressive jackpot hit at $1.1 million with the winning hand.

The progressive jackpot is partially seeded by the casino and the rest has accrued by player wagers, according to the casino.

