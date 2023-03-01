Vanessa Bryant settles crash lawsuit for more than $28 million

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vanessa Bryant is settling a lawsuit with Los Angeles County for more than $28 million, according to our ABC affiliate in Los Angeles.

She originally filed the lawsuit after claiming that first responders took and shared graphic photos of the crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and her daughter Gianna in 2020.

This would also settle potential additional claims the family could have pursued in state court.

Bryant's attorney said the family is pleased with the outcome.

"Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct," Bryant's attorney Luis Li said in a statement. "She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice."

Attorneys for LA County also said they hope the families can now move forward and heal.

"We believe the settlement approved by the Board in the Bryant case is fair and reasonable," Mira Hashmall, lead trial counsel for LA County in the case, said in a statement. "The $28,850,000 settlement includes the verdict awarded by the federal jury in August 2022."

Seven others were killed in the crash with the Bryants. Co-plaintiff Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter, settled for $19,950,000.