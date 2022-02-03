Valley winds nuisance to construction crews

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It wasn’t just trees gone to the wind. All over the valley outdoor working crews had to battle the blustery conditions. Builders United, a general contractor had to send crews home early this morning due to the harsh conditions.

General superintendent & safety director Charles Trim told us: "Our superintendent Ernest came in early and had to send guys home as soon as he recognized that. The roofers and the guys working from the scaffolding they had to call it a day or find something else to do with their work day."

Anything more than 15 mph is a no go for this construction crew. It may not seem like a whole lot but the dangers associated with the winds are just not worth it.

"The wind is one of those things that across the county has knocked over cranes with mass casualties. It’s done some pretty bad damage. It blows material like a piece of sheet metal, obviously sharp objects," Trim explained.

The project they are working on off of paradise road is on a tight deadline and on top of supply chain issues, every day they lose adds stress to their plate.

"The reality is that any days lost is a negative. It does impact the schedule. Not only do we have to make up for that but now we have to escalate the schedule and go faster in order to accomplish the goal that we set.," says Trim.

Right now the schedule has them finishing by may, granted they don’t suffer any more major delays, like today’s wind.

